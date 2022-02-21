Left Menu

TATA Steel PGTI tees off 2022 season on Tuesday with Gujarat Open C'ship

The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa, Dhruv Suri and Rachit Mankoti.One of the tournament favourites, Mane said, Im excited about playing the Gujarat Open 2022 as its always a treat to play in Kalhaar, one of the top championship venues in India.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-02-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 17:26 IST
TATA Steel PGTI tees off 2022 season on Tuesday with Gujarat Open C'ship
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) begins the 2022 season from Tuesday with the second edition of the Gujarat Open Golf Championship here.

The tournament carrying a prize purse of Rs 40 lakh will be played at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

The tournament comprises a field of 126 players -- 123 professionals and three amateurs. The event will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Olympian and 2021 PGTI Order of Merit champion Udayan Mane, Karandeep Kochhar, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, among others.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lanka's Mithun Perera, Australia's Kunal Bhasin, Nepal's Sukra Bahadur Rai, and the Bangladeshi quintet of Md Akbar Hossain, Md Muaj, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Sayum, and Md Shakhawat Hossain Sohel.

The local challenge will be spearheaded by professionals Varun Parikh, Anshul Patel, Jay Pandya, Shravan Desai, and Arshpreet Thind. The Gujarat-based amateurs in the field are Rajiv Vasa, Dhruv Suri, and Rachit Mankoti.

One of the tournament favorites, Mane said, ''I'm excited about playing the Gujarat Open 2022 as it's always a treat to play in Kalhaar, one of the top championship venues in India. I've also won at this venue in the past and that adds to my confidence this week. ''It's a course where the approach shots demand a lot of precision. I would like to carry forward the momentum from last year's Order of Merit win.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022