Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga.

ARE REAL MADRID TIRED? Real Madrid beat Alaves 3-0 on Saturday to increase their lead at the top to six points but although the result may have looked comfortable, coach Carlo Ancelotti's had to dig deep to beat the league's second-bottom team, scoring all three goals late in the game.

Real looked sluggish from the start and, entering the last quarter of the season there are clear signs many of their leading players are tired. Ancelotti, often criticised for the lack of rotation in his starting line-up, made no changes until Asensio and Vinicius Jr. had worked their magic late on. It was the same in the 1-0 Champions League loss at PSG and the 0-0 draw at Villarreal in which Ancelotti did not make any substitutions until after the 70th minute.

The lack of trust the coach has in his reserve players is clear, with Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic among nine players who have been on the pitch for less than 30% of Real Madrid's total minutes played this season. SEVILLA STRUGGLE TO KEEP THE PACE

Second-placed Sevilla lost more ground in the title race after another draw at Espanyol, their fourth in the last five league matches. They are now six points behind Real Madrid and five clear of local rivals Real Betis in third ahead of the Seville derby between the sides on Sunday.

Julen Lopetegui's side are struggling to cope with injuries and lost another key player in former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial who hurt his leg and had to be substituted early in the game against Espanyol. They will face in-form Betis also without Lucas Ocampos and Jules Kounde who are suspended.

BARCA LOOK SCARY GOOD Barcelona looked aggressive and decisive as they crushed Valencia 4-1 thanks to a hat-trick from new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, his first three goals for the Catalan side.

Barca were again clinical up front, scoring four goals from only six shots on target. They have now netted 10 goals in their last three league games and have taken 11 points from their last five matches, behind only Betis who have collected 12. With Aubameyang settling in quickly alongside fellow new signings Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, the last quarter of the season looks promising for Xavi Hernandez's side as they bid to climb the domestic standings and win the Europa League.

