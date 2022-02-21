Left Menu

Soccer-Neymar keen to play in MLS

Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the U.S. than return to his home country. "I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 18:21 IST
Soccer-Neymar keen to play in MLS

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar would like to play in the United States-based Major League Soccer for at least a season before he calls time on his career. Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the U.S. than return to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast. "I have some doubts about that. "I'd love to play in the U.S. actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season.

"First of all their season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation," Neymar joked. The former Barcelona player said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots but added that he play at least till the end of his PSG contract.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," Neymar said. "Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is ok and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022