Left Menu

India women's team batter VR Vanitha, 31, announces retirement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 19:07 IST
India women's team batter VR Vanitha, 31, announces retirement
  • Country:
  • India

Batter VR Vanitha, who represented the country in six women's ODIs and 16 T20Is from 2014 to 2016, on Monday announced retirement from all forms of the game at the age of 31.

She made her announcement via Twitter and India team-mates Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were among those thanked by the cricketer who made her debut for the national team in an ODI against Sri Lanka in January 2014.

Besides, she thanked her family members, friends, mentor and other team-mates who had been part of her journey in the sport.

Vanitha also thanked the two state associations -- Karnataka and Bengal -- that she represented in domestic cricket.

''19 years ago, when I started playing, I was just a little girl who loved sport. Even to this day, my love for cricket remains the same. What's changing is direction. My heart says continue playing, my body says stop and I have decided to listen to the latter. Time is ripe to hang my boots,'' Vanitha said in the post. ''I hereby announce my retirement from all forms of cricket. It's been a journey of struggles, joy, heartbreak, learning and personal milestones. While there are a few regrets, I'm grateful for the opportunities I got, especially to represent India.'' She called her retirement from the game ''not the end but the beginning of a new challenge''.

In the limited number of ODIs and T20Is she played, Vanitha scored 85 and 216 runs respectively, and was a part of India's squad during the Women's World T20 at home.

During the 2021-22 domestic season, Vanitha guided Bengal to the semi-finals of the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy, scoring 225 runs with knocks of 61 against Andhra and a 71-ball 107 against Hyderabad. She enjoyed a strike rate of over 100 in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022