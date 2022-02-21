Left Menu

Rugby-Six players added to Scotland's Six Nations squad ahead of France game

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's match at home to France after some players were forced to withdraw due to injuries, the team said on Monday.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has added six players to his Six Nations squad ahead of Saturday's match at home to France after some players were forced to withdraw due to injuries, the team said on Monday. James Lang, Ollie Smith, Oli Kebble, Simon Berghan, Kiran McDonald and Marshall Sykes have joined the squad ahead of their third Six Nations tie, with the team fourth in the table on five points after beating England at home and losing away to Wales.

Rory Sutherland, Javan Sebastian, Jonny Gray, Scott Cummings and Cam Redpath have returned to their respective clubs after suffering injuries. "While it is disappointing to lose players to injury ahead of the France match, this is a great opportunity for the new players to impress and force their way into our match-day squad," Townsend said.

Josh Bayliss will be available for selection after missing the first two matches due to a concussion.

