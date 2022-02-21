Left Menu

Bundesliga: Giovanni Reyna is really upset, says Dortmund coach Rose on star's fresh injury blow

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose said that Giovanni Reyna is "really upset" after the fresh injury blow to him on Sunday.

Bundesliga: Giovanni Reyna is really upset, says Dortmund coach Rose on star's fresh injury blow
Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose said that Giovanni Reyna is "really upset" after the fresh injury blow to him on Sunday. The United States national team star was handed his first start for BVB since August against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday in the Bundesliga, having missed the majority of the 2021-22 campaign due to a serious hamstring injury.

The teenager looked sharp in the match but after the first goal of Dortmund Reyna limped off in tears to be replaced by Julian Brandt with less than half an hour on the clock. "Gio is really upset, you can see that in the pictures," the coach told reporters after his team's 6-0 victory as per goal.com.

"We'll get the boy back and we'll give him all the support because we need him because he's an excellent athlete," he added. In the match, Marco Reus scored two and set up three against his former club as Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach to keep up the pressure on Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga. (ANI)

