T20 World Cup Qualifier A: Bowlers shine as Nepal and Oman secure semi-final spots

Bowlers dominated the afternoon session of day 3 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A at Al Amerat on Monday aiding Nepal and hosts Oman to advance to the semi-final of the tournament from Group A. Nepal defeated Canada by eight wickets while Oman raced to a nine-wicket win over the Philippines.

Having bowled out Canada for 80 in 15 overs, Nepal were never in trouble, chasing down the target in 14.1 overs for the loss of Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Malla's wickets. Kushal Bhurtel, who became only the third Nepalese batter to score a T20I century on Saturday against the Philippines, stayed unbeaten on 34. Along with Dipendra Singh Airee (27), the side cantered to victory.

Nepal emerged as the Group A topper with a clean slate after recording three successive wins for six points. Oman with two victories finished a runner-up with four. Nepal will take on the Group B runner-up UAE while the hosts will face Group B topper Ireland in the semi-finals, which will be played on Tuesday. Oman missed a chance to script history. They recorded one of the largest margins of victory in a T20 International by bowling out Philippines for 36 in 15.2 overs, their lowest-ever T20 International total, the hosts chased the target in just 2.5 overs, scoring 40-1. (ANI)

