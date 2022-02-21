Leeds, PFA call for temporary concussion subs after Koch injury

Leeds United and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) on Monday backed the calls for temporary substitutions for head injuries after one of their players Robin Koch was involved in the clash of heads in the Premier League match against Manchester United. Koch sustained a blow to the head in a challenge with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay during a Premier League game on Sunday.

After the concussion, the player was told by Leeds if he developed any symptoms he should sit down on the field of play and would be substituted immediately, which is what Koch did in the 29th minute of the game on Sunday. Leeds on Monday confirmed that Koch passed all of the on-field concussion screening tests that are currently part of the league protocols.

The PL club also voiced their opinion in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop. "The medical staff at Leeds United have always been in favour of temporary substitutions for head injuries, as it would allow the staff more time to assess an injury and allow a period for symptoms to potentially develop," the Premier League club said in the statement.

Before Leeds statement, the Professional Footballers' Association also echoed the need for temporary substitutes. "Introducing temporary substitutes would allow a match to restart with neither side numerically disadvantaged, reducing pressure on players and medical teams to make quick decisions on whether an injured player continues," the PFA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)