The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC in Bambolim.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CHESS-3RDLD IND Teen GM Praggnanandhaa stuns world No.1 Carlsen; says was just enjoying myself Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world no.1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament, becoming only the third from the country to clinch a victory over the Norwegian superstar.

SPO-CRI-WRIDDHIMAN-BCCI BCCI will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and whether he was bullied: Treasurer Arun Dhumal Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) The BCCI will ask out-of-favour senior keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha about the context of his tweet which alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not agreeing to give an interview.

SPO-CRI-IND-DRAVID No set formula but we're clear about World Cup team combination: Dravid By Tapan Mohanta Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Finding the perfect combination can be tricky and there is no set formula, but India head coach Rahul Dravid says he and skipper Rohit Sharma are pretty clear about the team for the T20 World Cup in Australia in less than eight months' time.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-APEX Apex Council meeting: BCCI to decide on resumption of C K Nayudu Trophy; LOC formation for 2023 WC By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The fate of C K Nayudu Trophy and Senior Women's T20, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be decided and the Local Organising Committee for 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to be formed when the BCCI Apex Council meets virtually on March 2.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-NZ-PREVIEW 4th ODI: Desperate India aim to end losing streak in NZ tour Queenstown, Feb 21 (PTI) The series already out of its grasp, a desperate Indian women's cricket team will look to snap the losing streak and salvage some pride by sorting its bowling and fielding woes in the fourth ODI against New Zealand here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-SL-IND-SQUAD Off-spinner Daniel lone new face in Sri Lanka team for T20Is against India Colombo, Feb 21 (PTI) Off-spinner Ashian Daniel is the lone new face in an 18-member Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series in India, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-AVESH Was a bit nervous, but Rohit bhai and Rahul sir calmed me: Avesh on T20I debut Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) Fast bowler Avesh Khan admitted that he had butterflies in his stomach when he learnt that he is going to make his debut against the West Indies in the third and final T20 but support and comforting words from skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid calmed him down.

SPO-CRI-WOM-VANITHA-RETIREMENT India women's team batter VR Vanitha, 31, announces retirement New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Batter VR Vanitha, who represented the country in six women's ODIs and 16 T20Is from 2014 to 2016, on Monday announced retirement from all forms of the game at the age of 31.

SPO-BOX-STRANDJA-IND Boxing: Sumit stuns world silver-medallist, 3 other Indians lose openers in Strandja Memorial New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Indian boxer Sumit Kundu (75kg) upstaged world championship silver-medallist Dzhambulat Bizhamov of Russia to enter the second round but three others lost their opening bouts in the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

SPO-HOCK-IND-WOM-TEAM In Rani's absence, Savita to lead Indian women in FIH Pro League; Sangita Kumari new face New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Seasoned goalkeeper Savita was on Monday named captain of the 22-member Indian team for the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League tie against Spain in Bhubaneswar this month.

SPO-CRI-IND-WI-POLLARD WI should not feel disgraced: Pollard Kolkata, Feb 21 (PTI) They might have been handed a 0-3 clean sweep in the T20I series but West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said his team shouldn't feel disgraced as the scoreline is not an indication of the fight put up by them during the three-match rubber against India.

SPO-CRI-IND-ICC-LD RANKINGS India climb to top in ICC T20 rankings after series sweep over WI Dubai, Feb 21 (PTI) India claimed the top spot in the ICC men's T20 International Team Rankings on Monday, riding on their 3-0 series sweep over the West Indies at home.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-PREVIEW Top-four spot on Mumbai mind ahead of SC East Bengal game Margao, Feb 21 (PTI) A spot in the semifinal in their minds, Mumbai City FC will go all guns blazing against rock-bottom SC East Bengal who have nothing to lose, in their Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-OGBECHE At first I declined offer to join ISL: league's highest scorer Ogbeche Margao, Feb 21 (PTI) Ace Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche, who recently surpassed Indian captain Sunil Chhetri to become the highest scorer in the ISL, says he declined the initial offer to join the league.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND-ANAND India should exploit Danish players' weakness on grass in Davis Cup tie: Anand New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Former national team captain Anand Amritraj feels Indian players should exploit their Danish opponents' weakness on grass to prevail over the visitors in their Davis Cup World Group I playoff tie on March 4 and 5 here.

SPO-CRI-BLIND Indian squad for tri-series for blind announced New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, to be played in the UAE from March 12 to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)