Sports News Roundup: Villeneuve finishes 22nd in Daytona 500 debut; Farah to return at London 10,000 race in May and more

Soccer-Atletico win Brazilian Supercup after nail-biting shootout

Atletico Mineiro won the Brazilian Supercup 8-7 on penalties on Sunday after a nail-biting shootout that involved 24 spot kicks following an enthralling 2-2 draw in regulation time. The match, which took place at a neutral venue in Cuiaba where water breaks were taken because of the searing heat, is usually played between the winners of the Serie A and Copa do Brasil. But as Atletico won both titles in 2021, Flamengo were invited to play as the first division runners up.

Motor racing-Villeneuve finishes 22nd in Daytona 500 debut

Former Formula One champion Jacques Villeneuve may not have been able to deliver a fairytale finish to his late-career Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, but impressed in navigating his way through a crash-filled race. The 50-year-old Canadian, who had failed to qualify for the crown jewel of the NASCAR schedule in his only other attempt 14 years ago, finished 22nd in the season-opening race after having begun last in the 40-car starting lineup.

Athletics-Farah to return at London 10,000 race in May

Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah will return to action at the Vitality London 10,000 on May 2 after recovering from a foot fracture, organisers said in a statement on Monday. The 38-year-old Briton, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, failed to make the qualifying time for the 10,000m at last year's Tokyo Games and has been out of action since June.

Olympics-Beijing closes curtain on 'closed loop' Games

Beijing doused its Olympic flame on Sunday night, closing a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva. Chinese President Xi Jinping was on hand for the snowflake-themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the Beijing Games as "truly exceptional" before declaring them closed.

NHL roundup: Eichel scores first Vegas goal in win over Sharks

Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Logan Thompson made 35 saves to pick up his first NHL win, leading the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Eichel, obtained in a Nov. 4 trade with Buffalo and playing his third game since undergoing neck surgery on Nov. 12, scored his first goal since Jan. 28, 2021. With Vegas leading 1-0 in the first period, Eichel drove toward the left side of the net, took a behind-the-goal pass from Chandler Stephenson and then slid a shot past the left pad of James Reimer.

Djokovic eager to play again after deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic was looking forward to kick-starting his 2022 season in Dubai following his deportation from Australia, and said he would be the first to congratulate U.S. Open champion Danil Medvedev if the Russian ends his two-year reign at the top of the world rankings this week. The 34-year-old Serbian will play competitively on Monday for the first time this year in his opening Dubai Duty Free Championships match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, ranked 57th in the world.

Qatar's World Cup turf needs chilled stadiums, desalinated water to thrive

Winter will come early to soccer stadiums in baking-hot Qatar when groundskeepers blast chilled air starting in September to ensure pitch turf thrives in the desert country for the World Cup. Mimicking winter in the Gulf state, where temperatures can swelter at 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the fall, is just one trick experts have introduced over the last 14 years to improve turf quality and increase the number of soccer pitches.

Soccer-Neymar keen to play in MLS

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar would like to play in the United States-based Major League Soccer for at least a season before he calls time on his career. Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the U.S. than return to his home country.

Soccer-Manchester City 'appalled' by attack on Foden at Khan v Brook fight

Manchester City said they were "shocked and appalled" by an attack on midfielder Phil Foden and his family after a video appeared to show them involved in a scuffle at Saturday's boxing fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook at Manchester's AO Arena.

Footage circulated on social media showed Foden, 21, reacting to an altercation between his family and a group of men in a corridor inside the building.

Golf-McIlroy says breakaway league 'dead in water' after Johnson, DeChambeau commit to PGA Tour

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy said on Sunday that the Saudi-funded breakaway league hoping to rival the PGA Tour was "dead in the water" after former world number one Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed to the American-based circuit. Johnson, DeChambeau and several other top-ranked players have turned down the Super Golf League (SGL) project, which is being spearheaded by former world number one Greg Norman.

