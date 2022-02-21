Left Menu

Formula 1: Haas hits track in Barcelona with 2022 challenger

Haas have become the latest team to shake down their new 2022 Formula 1 challenger, as they took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to give the VF-22 its first-ever laps on Monday.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 21-02-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 22:58 IST
Formula 1: Haas hits track in Barcelona with 2022 challenger
The VF-22 (Photo: Twitter/Haas F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Haas have become the latest team to shake down their new 2022 Formula 1 challenger, as they took to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to give the VF-22 its first-ever laps on Monday. Haas opted to use a filming day to run the car for the first time in Spain, with Nikita Mazepin the first to get behind the wheel of the VF-22, which was launched in digital render form on February 4.

Both Mazepin and teammate Mick Schumacher will then try the car in more representative conditions when pre-season running begins at the same circuit on February 23 - with Haas due to show off the physical car to the press in the Barcelona pit lane ahead of the start of the action. Earlier, after treating fans around the world to a special digital launch of their new 2022 Formula 1 car, Ferrari on Friday took the F1-75 to their home circuit of Fiorano for its first track outing.

In foggy conditions, the Maranello-based squad completed a 15km demonstration run, with Charles Leclerc the first to drive the Scuderia's 2022 challenger before handing it over to teammate Carlos Sainz. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022