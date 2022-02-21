Left Menu

Soccer-Ajax to pay 7.85 million euros to family of former player Nouri

Ajax Amsterdam will pay 7.85 million euros ($8.9 million) to the family of their former player Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage following a heart attack on the pitch in 2017, the Dutch champions said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:05 IST
Soccer-Ajax to pay 7.85 million euros to family of former player Nouri

Ajax Amsterdam will pay 7.85 million euros ($8.9 million) to the family of their former player Abdelhak Nouri, who suffered brain damage following a heart attack on the pitch in 2017, the Dutch champions said on Monday. Midfielder Nouri made his senior debut in 2016-17 but his playing career was ended prematurely after he suffered a cardiac arrest in a pre-season match against Werder Bremen in Austria.

Despite being revived on the pitch and rushed to a hospital, Nouri suffered serious and permanent brain damage. Ajax admitted later that medical care in the acute phase on the field was not adequate and acknowledged liability for the consequences. Ajax said they had reached an agreement with Nouri's family and that proceedings before an Arbitration Committee had been terminated as a result of the amicable settlement.

"We all realise that the suffering for Abdelhak and his loved ones is not over. It remains a very sad situation, that's how we feel here at Ajax too," Ajax general manager Edwin van der Sar said in a statement https://www.ajax.nl/artikelen/familie-nouri-en-ajax-treffen-schikking. "We greatly appreciate the way the family takes care of Abdelhak day and night with a lot of love and attention. When I visit him, I am always welcomed with open arms by the family.

"That also applies to other Ajax colleagues and we appreciate that enormously." Ajax, who continued to pay Nouri after the incident, formally cancelled his contract in March 2020.

($1 = 0.8819 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022