Left Menu

Noor Malikzai named Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector

Afghanistan former middle-order batter Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai has been appointed as the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-02-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 23:11 IST
Noor Malikzai named Afghanistan Cricket Board chief selector
Afghanistan Cricket Team (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan former middle-order batter Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai has been appointed as the chief selector of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai was serving the ACB on an acting basis for more than three months and was officially handed over the responsibilities on Monday.

"Malikzai has had quite an impressive tenure as the acting chief selector and has shown great spirit during the selection of the teams for the U19 Asia Cup & World Cup as well as for our recent squad selections for the Netherlands and Bangladesh series, I would like to congratulate him and wish him all the very best for the future," CEO of the ACB Naseeb Khan said in a statement. According to ACB, Malikzai is a former National player who has represented Afghanistan in 2 ODIs and has featured in two editions of the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

"We have a busy 2022 year ahead and as a team, we will be working on to not only address our short-term needs but also achieve our long-term goals. We have enormous talent in the country and it is important that they are provided with proper opportunities," said Malikzai. Malikzai has also played 18 first-class, 13 List-A, and 8 T20s and has vast experience of playing in domestic cricket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022