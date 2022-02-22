Have picked talented, versatile squad for white-ball series against Pak: Bailey

National Selection Panel (NSP) chair George Bailey on Tuesday said that the selectors have picked a talented and versatile squad for the upcoming white-ball leg against Pakistan. "We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle, including the tour structure of predominantly 50 over games, management of several multi-format players in the medium to long term; and our need to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months," Bailey said in a statement.

"We're confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments," he added. The National Selection Panel (NSP) named a 16-player squad for the three ODIs and one-off T20I on the upcoming tour of Pakistan.

Australia will tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 for three Test matches, three ODIs, and one T20I. David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitch Starc, and Glenn Maxwell will all miss the limited-overs leg of their upcoming tour of Pakistan. However, these players will not be released to play the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and they will only be available for the tournament after April 5.

The Test-playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this week while white ball players and staff will join mid-tour for the One-Day Internationals and T20 International. Australia's ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

