Osimhen scores late for Napoli in 1-1 draw at Cagliari

Substitute Victor Osimhen headed in a late equalizer and Napoli drew at relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-1 to move within two points of the Serie A lead.

Cagliari dominated for long periods before Osimhen redirected a long cross from Mario Rui in the 87th minute.

Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to its lead.

Napoli moved level with second-placed Inter Milan — which has a game in hand — two points behind leader AC Milan.

Cagliari remained in the drop zone.

