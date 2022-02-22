Osimhen scores late for Napoli in 1-1 draw at Cagliari
- Country:
- Italy
Substitute Victor Osimhen headed in a late equalizer and Napoli drew at relegation-threatened Cagliari 1-1 to move within two points of the Serie A lead.
Cagliari dominated for long periods before Osimhen redirected a long cross from Mario Rui in the 87th minute.
Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to its lead.
Napoli moved level with second-placed Inter Milan — which has a game in hand — two points behind leader AC Milan.
Cagliari remained in the drop zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Spurs' Conte eyes Eriksen reunion after success at Inter Milan
Coppa Italia: Inter Milan defeat Mourinho's Roma to reach semis
Giroud scores 2 again as AC Milan reaches Italian Cup semis
Rafael Leão's early strike moves AC Milan top of Serie A
Rafael Leão's early strike moves AC Milan top of Serie A