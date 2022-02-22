Left Menu

Gio Reyna's injury not as bad as feared, likely out 2 weeks

2 while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States.Dortmund said those fears did not materialize after detailed diagnostics.

22-02-2022
Gio Reyna Image Credit: ANI
Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna's latest injury is not as bad as initially thought and the American could return to team training in two weeks, the club said.

The 19-year-old Reyna's first start in six months ended in tears on Sunday as he left the field amid fears of a recurrence of the right hamstring injury he sustained on Sept. 2 while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States.

Dortmund said those fears "did not materialize after detailed diagnostics. The team doctors assume that the American will be able to take part in the team training again within 14 days." Reyna looked sharp on Sunday in his first start for Dortmund since Aug. 27. But he had to go off shortly after Marco Reus opened the scoring in the 26th minute of Dortmund's 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Reyna went on as a substitute on Feb. 6 in Dortmund's 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen but missed the following weekend's win at Union Berlin due to illness.

Reyna has made only five Bundesliga appearances this season.

Dortmund also said French defender Dan-Axel Zagadou tore a thigh muscle against Gladbach and will miss "several weeks." Zagadou went off in the first half clutching the back of his right leg.

The 22-year-old Zagadou made his first appearance of the season in November after recovering from a serious knee injury.

