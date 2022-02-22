Left Menu

Celta Vigo held by last-placed Levante in Spanish league

Celta Vigo was held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places.Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Mart in the 82nd.Levante, which was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atltico Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches.

Celta Vigo was held by last-placed Levante to 1-1 at home in the Spanish league, missing a chance to move close to the Champions League qualification places.

Franco Cervi put the hosts ahead in the 67th minute but Levante equalized through Roger Martí in the 82nd.

Levante, which was coming off a stunning win at defending champion Atlético Madrid, stayed nine points from safety. It has only two wins from 25 league matches.

Celta moved to ninth place, six points from seventh-placed Real Sociedad. It has lost only one of its last nine league games.

The team coached by Eduardo Coudet had won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. Celta had kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

