NZ's Halliday ruled out of last ODI against India women due to close contact with COVID-19 case

New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday ruled out of the fifth and final women's ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old returned a negative result for the virus on Monday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation.

''Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days,'' New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

''Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.'' Halliday missed the fourth ODI on Tuesday and will also remain unavailable for selection for the fifth and final match on Thursday.

''This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team, we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone, etc,'' New Zealand head coach Bob Carter said.

''Of course, we're looking forward to her re-joining the team once she's met the appropriate protocols,'' he added.

New Zealand has already clinched the series by winning the third ODI.

