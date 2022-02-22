Left Menu

NZ's Halliday ruled out of last ODI against India women due to close contact with COVID-19 case

New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday ruled out of the fifth and final womens ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for COVID-19.The 26-year-old returned a negative result for the virus on Monday.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday ruled out of the fifth and final women's ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old returned a negative result for the virus on Monday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation.

''Halliday dined outside with her partner, who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, and was therefore required to isolate in her hotel room for seven days,'' New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

''Halliday returned a negative Covid-19 test yesterday. She will be tested again on day five of her isolation and if she returns a second negative test, can finish her isolation period and re-join the team on Friday.'' Halliday missed the fourth ODI on Tuesday and will also remain unavailable for selection for the fifth and final match on Thursday.

''This is obviously a frustrating time for Brooke. But she's remaining upbeat, and as a team, we're supporting her and checking in on her by phone, etc,'' New Zealand head coach Bob Carter said.

''Of course, we're looking forward to her re-joining the team once she's met the appropriate protocols,'' he added.

New Zealand has already clinched the series by winning the third ODI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

