Sports university in Manipur will make state an international hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the first sports university in Manipur will make the state an international hub for sports. The Prime Minister talked about the sporting legends of the state in a rally in Imphal.

"In the last 5 years, the BJP has promoted the sports and start-ups culture in Manipur. Manipur is the land of legends such as Mirabai Chanu and Mary Kom. The first sports university in Manipur will make this state an international hub for sports," said PM Modi. Last year, Mirabai Chanu hailing from Imphal had won a silver medal in the weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mary Kom has also made a name for herself in boxing. She is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times and she is the only female boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven World Championships. Prime Minister Modi also said that the work done by the BJP's double engine government has laid the foundation for the development of Manipur over the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Manipur's Heingang, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will again form government in the state. "In the last 5 years, BJP's double engine government worked towards the overall development of Manipur. You have seen BJP's good governance and good intentions. Our work in the last 5 years has laid the foundation for the next 25 years. You have witnessed BJP's good governance as well as a good intention," said Modi. (ANI)

