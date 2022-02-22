Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Baylor wins in OT on James Akinjo's jumper; American football-XFL to collaborate with NFL on player safety and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Baylor wins in OT on James Akinjo's jumper

James Akinjo shrugged off a ragged game by nailing the deciding pull-up jumper with 14 seconds left in overtime as short-handed No. 10 Baylor outlasted Oklahoma State 66-64 on Monday in Stillwater, Okla. Adam Flagler's 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave the Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) a two-point lead, but Isaac Likekele responded with the tying layup for Oklahoma State with 42 seconds left. After a miss by Flagler, the Cowboys called a timeout to set up for a winning shot but could not get a good look, sending the game to overtime.

American football-XFL to collaborate with NFL on player safety

Professional football league XFL said on Monday it has reached an agreement with the NFL to collaborate on programs aimed at innovating the game and protecting the health of players. The main focus of the collaboration will be health and safety initiatives, with the two leagues working on forward-thinking physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment.

Soccer-U.S. firm to invest in Rio soccer club Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama look set to become the latest Brazilian soccer club to be bought by outside investors on Monday when U.S. investment firm 777 Partners reached a deal to purchase a controlling stake, the Rio club said. Vasco said the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding that values the club at 1.7 billion reais ($333.1 million) and includes an agreement by the Miami-based company to assume 700 million reais ($137.16 million) in debt.

NHL roundup: Flames tie team record with 10th straight win

Elias Lindholm scored the tie-breaking goal with 47 seconds left and the Calgary Flames tied their franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, a 3-1 win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon. Lindholm has scored a goal in eight straight games, which also ties a franchise record.

Olympics-Beijing closes curtain on 'closed loop' Games

Beijing doused its Olympic flame on Sunday night, closing a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva. Chinese President Xi Jinping was on hand for the snowflake-themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the Beijing Games as "truly exceptional" before declaring them closed.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit's 2021 Kentucky Derby win nullified, Baffert suspended

Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby has been nullified due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended for 90 days and fined, racing stewards ruled on Monday. The dark bay colt's win in May's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs had delivered Baffert a record seventh win in North America's most prestigious race until a post-race sample found betamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Roundup: Tereza Martincova wins marathon first match at Doha

Russia's Tereza Martincova defeated Ukrainian 10th seed Elina Svitolina 6-7 (2), 7-5, 7-6 (5) in a nearly three-hour match Monday in the first round of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in Doha. Svitolina converted nine of 10 break-point opportunities and saved 12 of 22, but Martincova had seven aces and wound up winning nine more points in a 251-point epic.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic belatedly began his 2022 campaign with a convincing 6-3 6-3 defeat of Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Championships on Monday. The 34-year-old showed no sign of rust or mental baggage from the Australian Open visa saga that rocked the sports world, producing a polished display to ease into the second round, afterward describing it as a "pleasant experience."

Soccer-Urinary infection prolongs Pele's stay in hospital

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has a urinary infection and will be kept in hospital for longer than his doctors planned, the clinic where he was being treated said on Monday. Pele, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for a colon tumor that was removed in September, returned to the Albert Einstein hospital on Feb. 13.

Soccer-Aguero in talks with Argentine FA over backroom staff role at World Cup

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero said he could be a part of Argentina's backroom staff at the World Cup in Qatar this year after meeting with Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia on Monday. Aguero, 33, announced his retirement from soccer in December because of a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)