FIH Pro League: Chosen a balanced group to play Spain, says India chief coach Graham Reid

Chief Coach of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, Graham Reid on Tuesday said that he has chosen a balanced team to play against Spain in the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches at home in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. FIH Men's Hockey Pro League matches will be held over the weekend on February 26 and 27, 2022.

"We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar. It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable's Group," said Graham Reid. "Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year," Reid added.

The team will be led by experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh and vice-captained by drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian team will see a new face in promising young forward in Sukhjeet Singh from Punjab who was picked in the Core Group following an impressive stint with the Punjab National Bank during the maiden Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 held in Bengaluru. The 20-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera. Defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey. (ANI)

