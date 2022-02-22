Tennis-French Open finalist Pavlyuchenkova out for 10 weeks with knee injury

Left Menu

The 30-year-old Russian reached a career-high ranking of number 11 in November after a successful 2021 season in which she reached her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, won the Olympic mixed doubles gold medal and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title. "Unfortunately, I'm out for 10 weeks, due to my ongoing knee injury. The French Open, the year's second Grand Slam, begins on May 22.

French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has a knee injury that will rule her out of action for up to 10 weeks, she said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Russian reached a career-high ranking of number 11 in November after a successful 2021 season in which she reached her maiden Grand Slam final in Paris, won the Olympic mixed doubles gold medal and led Russia to the Billie Jean King Cup title.

"Unfortunately, I'm out for 10 weeks, due to my ongoing knee injury. Doing my rehab and everything I can to be back soon and as fit as ever," Pavlyuchenkova tweeted. Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this year's Australian Open and reached the third round before losing in three sets to Sorana Cirstea.

Pain in her knee forced her to miss tournaments in St. Petersburg, Dubai and Doha. She was set to compete in Monterrey, Indian Wells and Miami before the Tour's claycourt swing. The French Open, the year's second Grand Slam, begins on May 22.

