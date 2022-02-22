Left Menu

ICA strongly condemns 'threat' to Saha

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA on Tuesday strongly condemned the threatening message to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wridhimann Saha by a senior Indian journalist and welcomed the BCCIs decision to probe the issue.The ICA urged the board to take strictest possible action in the matter.We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but theres always a line that must never be crossed, ICA head Ashok Malhotra said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:46 IST
ICA strongly condemns 'threat' to Saha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the ''threatening'' message to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wridhimann Saha by a senior Indian journalist and welcomed the BCCI's decision to probe the issue.

The ICA urged the board to take the strictest possible action in the matter.

''We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there's always a line that must never be crossed,'' ICA head Ashok Malhotra said in a statement. ''What has happened in Saha's case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organizations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated. ''At the ICA our foremost concern is the welfare of cricketers, past and present, and we cannot accept such behavior from anyone let alone a journalist.'' Malhotra wants Saha to reveal the name of the journalist who sent him that message. ''We are full with Saha and request him to reveal the journalist's name. Should the BCCI feel the need to cancel the erring journalist's accreditation and access to any BCCI event, we will fully support the move,'' he added.

''We would offer our full support to Saha at this juncture. No player should be subjected to such 'threats' from anyone in the media or elsewhere. We urge the media also to come out in support of Saha and ensure that these sorts of issues don't crop up again,'' said Hitesh Majumdar, the ICA Secretary. "Any interaction between a player and the media has always to be voluntary.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022