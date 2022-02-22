Left Menu

'Achievement entire country is proud of': Ashwin on Praggnanandhaa beating Carlsen

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday congratulated 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa on beating world champion Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament.

R Praggnanandhaa (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday congratulated 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa on beating world champion Magnus Carlsen in the ongoing Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament. "What an achievement from @rpragchess to beat @MagnusCarlsen. An achievement the entire country is proud of," tweeted Ashwin.

Praggnanandhaa had stunned world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the eighth round of the ongoing Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition. Carlsen's revival after a tough first day of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour was pegged back by the youngest player in the field. Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win.

It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row. 16-year-old R Praggnanandhaa registered two more victories against Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the ongoing Airthings Masters.

Airthings Masters is an online rapid chess tournament. These victories by Praggananandhaa came one day after he stunned world No.1, Magnus Carlsen. Praggananandhaa registered two more wins and he also drew against Nodirbek Abdusattorov on Tuesday. (ANI)

