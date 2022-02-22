31-year-old man eyes record to be the fastest on bicycle

Coimbatore Feb 22 (PTI): To create awareness on vaccination against COVID-19 and to convince everyone to take the vaccine, G. D. Vishnuraam (31) here is trying to be the fastest on a bicycle by pedalling from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Thrissur, Kerala, in the shortest time.

India Book of Records has issued the guidelines and criteria for conducting the attempt which was made on Tuesday as per the International Protocol of Records. Vishnuraam, who runs a play-school, would enter the record book's 2023 edition if he sets the record.

He has been recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for cycling from Coimbatore to Kanyakumari via Salem, Karur and Madurai in 23 hours 53 minutes.

IGP R Sudhakar flagged off the trip Vishnuraam took to Thrissur from here today.

