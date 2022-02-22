Spain Women's Team arrive in Bhubaneswar for FIH Hockey Pro League matches against India

Left Menu

The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the two-legged contest against the hosts India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, scheduled to take place on February 26 and 27 here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:17 IST
Spain Women's hockey team arrives in Bhubaneswar (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
The Spain Women's Hockey team arrived on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of the two-legged contest against the hosts India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22, scheduled to take place on February 26 and 27 here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium. On being asked about the prospects of facing India Women's Hockey Team at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium, the Spanish Head Coach Adrian Lock said, "We are very excited to come to India for the first time and play against India at the Kalinga Stadium. We don't often get to play at the big stadiums. So, we are very much looking forward to it. It's a new experience for us. Both teams are in the FIH Pro League for the first time. So, yes, very much looking forward to the game."

Spain lost their opening match in the tournament against The Netherlands but managed to push their second game against the Dutch to a shoot-out. Spain Captain Maria Lopez said that earning a point against The Netherlands has given their team confidence ahead of away games against India. "We were really happy with the level of skills we showed against The Netherlands. They are definitely the best team in the world. We earned a point against them. So, we obviously come here very confident," Spain captain Maria Lopez said.

"But we know India are a really strong team. They have already played two games in the FIH Hockey Pro League and won both their games. So we know we have to fight for it," she added. The Spain skipper also expressed confidence about the team's preparedness for the upcoming challenge and expressed hopes of giving a strong competition to India.

"We feel we are ready to go. We have a lot of new members in our team, who have been performing well. It has been a really exciting time. We got a good start in Spain, we had our first two games there. So, we hope we can continue in the same vein of form here in India," Maria Lopez said. (ANI)

