Soccer-UK's Johnson says "inconceivable" that Russia hosts Champions League final

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia should not be allowed to host soccer events such as the Champions League final after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Asked about the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, Johnson told lawmakers: "I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after... the invasion of a sovereign country."

