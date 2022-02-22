Soccer-U.S. Soccer, USWNT reach agreement over equal pay dispute

The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and the governing body U.S. Soccer have agreed to resolve the equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since 2019, the two parties said on Tuesday. "We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer," U.S. Soccer and USWNT said in a joint statement.

U.S. media reported that under the terms of the agreement, players will receive a total of $24 million and a pledge from U.S. Soccer to equalize pay for the men's and women's national teams, in all competitions including the World Cup, in the next collective bargaining agreements. The settlement is contingent upon the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the USWNT players' union and the federation.

Once a new CBA has been ratified, final approval of the settlement by the District Court will be scheduled. Players will receive $22 million in back pay as direct compensation as part of the resolution of the long legal dispute, which goes back to a 2016 complaint filed to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

"Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women’s National Team players have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes," the joint statement added. "Today, we recognize the legacy of the past USWNT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow."

'HUGE WIN' The World Cup-winning team sued the governing body in 2019 seeking $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act, alleging gender discrimination in compensation and nearly every other aspect of playing conditions.

U.S. Soccer argued the women's team had received more compensation than the men's team over the last decade. In May 2020, a United States District Court judge for the Central District of California threw out the players' claims for equal pay but allowed their claims about playing conditions to go forward.

The players reached a settlement on the conditions part of the lawsuit and had appealed against the wage decision portion. USWNT striker Megan Rapinoe said the settlement was a "huge win".

"We're so happy," Rapinoe told The Athletic. "We feel like this is a huge win — obviously contingent upon the ratification of the CBA — but it will have equal pay on everything moving forward. "We've all been in the trenches of it for so long. I think I honestly don't even understand how monumental this is."

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the settlement was a "major step" forward for the governing body and women's sport in general. "This is a win for everyone," Cone told The Athletic.

"I've said it many times before, resolving this litigation is a top priority of mine. It took me a lot longer to accomplish it than I was hoping for, but we’ve done it and it’s time to move forward."

