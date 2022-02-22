'Will not harm anyone': Wriddhiman Saha refuses to reveal name of journalist who 'bullied' him

Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday refused to reveal the name of the journalist who threatened him after the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad against Sri Lanka. On Saturday when Saha was dropped from the Test team for Sri Lanka, the batter took to Twitter to share how a "respected journalist" approached him for an interview and how the messages soon became threatening. Saha notably didn't reveal the name of the journalist.

Saha on Tuesday again took to Twitter and wrote: "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name." "My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," he explained.

"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," the Indian batter concluded. Earlier in the day, the Indian Cricketers' Association released a statement and the body condemned the "threatening message" sent by a journalist to wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

The ICA has welcomed the BCCI's decision to probe the issue. "We acknowledge the fact that the media plays a very important role both in the growth of our game and the players but there's always a line that must never be crossed. What has happened in Saha's case is totally unacceptable and we call for the respective press organisations too to take up the matter and ensure such things are not repeated," ICA President Ashok Malhotra said in an official statement. "We would offer our full support to Saha at this juncture. No player should be subjected to such 'threats' from anyone in the media or elsewhere. We urge the media to also come out in support of Saha and ensure that these sorts of issues don't crop up again. Any interaction between a player and the media has always to be voluntary," Hitesh Majumdar, the ICA Secretary added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)