Rugby-Wales assess Faletau ahead of England test

Wales have been putting Taulupe Faletau through his paces at the start of the week to see whether the British & Irish Lion is ready to play against England in the Six Nations on Saturday, assistant coach Neil Jenkins said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old loose forward has played only twice for Bath since an ankle injury sustained after returning from the mid-year tour of South Africa.

"Toby came in yesterday. He’s been doing work in the last six weeks to get himself right to play. We know him well and we’ll see how he is today," Jenkins told a virtual news conference. "We’ll have a bit more about us today in training and we’ll see where he’s at. It’s just whether we feel his condition is right to go.

"He’s played the two (games) for Bath which is important from our perspective. That’s massive that’s he’s played 60 minutes and 80 minutes. "But test match rugby is a different animal and we’ll assess whether he’s right or not," he added.

Wales will have Josh Adams back after he missed the win over Scotland through injury although it will only be clear on Thursday, when the team to take on England is announced, whether he plays at centre or on the wing. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

