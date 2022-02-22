Left Menu

Formula 1: Alpine unveil blue and pink 2022 challenger

Alpine have become the ninth Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 challenger, the A522, with a live show from Paris.

22-02-2022
Formula 1: Alpine unveil blue and pink 2022 challenger
The A522 (Photo: Twitter/BWT Alpine F1 Team). Image Credit: ANI
Alpine have become the ninth Formula 1 team to launch their 2022 challenger, the A522, with a live show from Paris. The French manufacturer secured their first victory under the Alpine banner when Esteban Ocon won in Hungary last season, and they ended the campaign sixth in the constructors' standings.

Ocon will partner with double world champion Fernando Alonso for a second successive year, with F2 champion Oscar Piastri fulfilling reserve duties. Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi led the presentation with new Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, who takes up the reigns of running the F1 operation having left rivals Aston Martin in January, making his first live appearance in Alpine colours.

Alpine will run a striking new livery that is predominantly blue but features pink highlights in a nod to their new title sponsor BWT. But on Monday night they also presented a 'flipped' livery with pink becoming the most prominent colour. This special design will be used in the first two races of the year - Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - before reverting.

The A522 is due out on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 23 as pre-season running gets underway. (ANI)

