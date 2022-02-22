Left Menu

Tamim unfazed by ''world best'' Afghan spinners in ODI series

Afghanistan is sixth, but it has played half as many games though won them all against Ireland and the Netherlands.Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi believes his spinners will be key to winning the series.We have a good spin bowling attack.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal is not fazed by an Afghanistan spin attack he describes as the world's best going into their one-day international series starting on Wednesday.

All three ODIs are in Chattogram on Wednesday, Friday, and Monday, followed by two Twenty20s next week in Mirpur.

The Afghan spin attack features Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi, but Tamim said on Tuesday he likes Bangladesh's chances.

“I am not willing to think and talk much about any particular bowler,” Tamim said. “Probably they got the best spin attack in the world but we have played well against them, especially in the ODI format.

“We play the ODI format well always, and it will give us the edge.” Bangladesh has beaten Afghanistan in five out of their eight ODIs, though in T20s it has won only two out of six.

Tamim added the trio can't bowl all 50 overs, and his side will have to take advantage.

Bangladesh is second in the ODI Super League but it last played an ODI last July against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan is sixth, but it has played half as many games though won them all against Ireland and the Netherlands.

Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi believes his spinners will be key to winning the series.

“We have a good spin bowling attack. On these Bangladeshi wickets, spin bowling is very good. I am confident of that. It is a good sign for us,” Shahidi said.

He added that some of his players' Bangladesh Premier League experience will keep them in good stead.

“BPL will help a lot. We have played a lot of one-day cricket in Bangladesh,'' he said. ''It will help us knowing the grounds and pitches.” He also thinks having interim coach Stuart Law is beneficial for them as he previously coached Bangladesh.

“He (Law) knows about all the things – ground and pitches,'' Shahidi said. ''I am following his advice. It may make a difference.”

