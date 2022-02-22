Rugby-Dombrandt relishing Welsh test alongside friend Smith

England number eight Alex Dombrandt believes his attacking mindset and on-field understanding with flyhalf Marcus Smith could lift the side in the crucial Six Nations Championship clash with Wales at Twickenham on Saturday. Dombrandt was a stand-out performer in the 33-0 win over Italy 10 days ago and his link-up play with Harlequins team mate Smith provided plenty of attacking impetus for coach Eddie Jones's side.

It is not clear if he will retain his place for the must-win meeting with Wales, who Dombrandt represented at Under-20 level, but he is working hard on his "all-court" game. "My work off the ball is just as important as my work on it, but the more times I can get my hands on it the better to impose myself on the game," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I try to put myself in positions where I can get the ball. I put myself forward and then try to find those little pockets off Marcus. "We are great friends off the pitch and that translates into what we do on it. We understand each other's games well.

"I'm an attack-minded player, but at this level you need an all-court game. Your defence needs to be up there. I have been working hard on that aspect of my game." Dombrandt puts his all-action style as a loose-forward down to his younger years, when he played in the backline.

"When I was 12 or 13 I played a bit of fullback and flyhalf, I think that helped a bit with my ball-handling skills," he said. He could come up against the vastly experienced back rower Taulupe Faletau, who has been recalled to the Wales squad after a seven month injury layoff.

"If selected it will be a great test to be go against him for sure," Dombrandt said. "He is very good in defence and in attack, I have watched him play and picked up a few things from him." Both England and defending champions Wales have a single win from two matches in this year's championship and can ill-afford another loss if they hope to lift the trophy.

