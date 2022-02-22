Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford's Eriksen in a good place as he ramps up comeback

I feel like I am in a good place mentally going into the games and body wise, which is most important at the moment," Eriksen told the club website on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 21:13 IST
Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen said he is in a "good place" mentally and physically as the Denmark international edges closer to making his return after suffering a cardiac arrest in June last year.

Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland. The 30-year-old bagged two assists in Brentford's 2-2 friendly draw with Scottish club Rangers on Monday, playing nearly 80 minutes. He also recorded an assist in a friendly against fifth-tier Southend United last week.

"The minutes are getting more and more... I feel like I am in a good place mentally going into the games and body wise, which is most important at the moment," Eriksen told the club website on Tuesday. "I am actually a bit surprised my body is acting as it is. Of course, I have been training hard but I didn't expect it to be as good as I feel now. So it's definitely something very positive.

"I have to keep that up. This was a friendly, so let's see if it comes in the other more important games... I have been waiting for many months and finally being out there with a team is very pleasing and comforting." Eriksen's former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

The midfielder will be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance for Brentford when they host Newcastle on Saturday. "It's getting more and more real," Eriksen added. "Walking onto the pitch is something I still cannot really imagine how it would feel. But I am looking forward to it."

