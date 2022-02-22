The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal in Vasco.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CHESS-PRAGGNANANDHAA Praggu's 'Magnus' Opus: How sister's hobby shaped young chess wizard Praggnanandhaa's life By C Shyam Sundar Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) It was a hobby acquired from his sister but R Praggnanandhaa made chess his life's calling pretty early on, picking up the nuances of the game at an age when most kids are classified as toddlers.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-IND-PLAYERS-DETENTION Seven unvaccinated India U-19 players were denied entry into Caribbean and told to ''go back'' By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 outbreak in its camp was not the only off-field challenge the Indian team overcame on its way to the U-19 World Cup triumph.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD NZ 4th WODI: New Zealand crush India by 63 runs Queenstown, Feb 22 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team's horror tour of New Zealand continued as the White Ferns demolished the visitors by 63 runs in a rain-curtailed fourth WODI on Tuesday to inch towards a clean sweep in the five-match series here.

SPO-BOX-IND-TRIALS Trials galore in boxing: BFI brings out selection policy for big-ticket events including CWG, Asiad By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) India's boxers are set for a hectic round of trials in the coming four months with the national federation unveiling its selection policy for major events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games scheduled to be held between July and September this year.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-MITHALI-COLUMN Mithali backs youngsters Shafali and Richa to do well in WC Dubai, Feb 22 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj is confident that youngsters like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh will rise to the occasion at the upcoming women's World Cup in New Zealand next month.

SPO-CRI-ICA-SAHA ICA strongly condemns 'threat' to Saha New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on Tuesday strongly condemned the ''threatening'' message to veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wridhimann Saha by a senior Indian journalist and welcomed the BCCI's decision to probe the issue.

SPO-CRI-SAHA Saha says he won't reveal identity of journalist who threatened him New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday decided not to reveal the identity of the journalist who had sent him a threatening message.

SPO-CRI-RAHUL-DONATION KL Rahul donates Rs 31 lakh for budding cricketer's treatment New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) India opener KL Rahul has come to the rescue of an 11-year-old budding cricketer in need of an urgent Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), donating Rs 31 lakh for the treatment of a rare blood disorder.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ODI-RANKINGS Deepti, Richa, Meghana make gains in ICC ODI women's rankings Dubai, Feb 22 (PTI) India's Deepti Sharma gained two spots to be at 18th while compatriot Richa Ghosh rose 15 places to occupy 54th position in the latest women's ODI batter rankings on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-AUS Warner, Hazlewood, Cummins to miss start of IPL despite skipping limited overs series against Pakistan Melbourne, Feb 22 (PTI) Australia's star players, including David Warner, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, will miss the start of the IPL despite skipping the limited overs series against Pakistan, which is set to coincide with the lucrative T20 league.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-DAVID My aim is always to stay positive and be willing to take some risks: MI's Tim David New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Currently trying to pick Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma's brains, Mumbai Indians' Rs 8.25 crore big-hitting recruit Tim David says he will be ''willing to take some risks'' in the upcoming IPL, as that is his approach.

SPO-BOX-PRO-SARJUBALA Boxing: Former world medallist Sarjubala set for pro debut on Feb 26 New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Former world championships silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi is all set to make her debut in the professional circuit on February 26, when she will take on Tanzania's Kayage Lulu Gaithabi in a 51kg category showdown in Dubai.

SPO-BOX-IND-LD STRANDJA Nitu, Anamika through to quarters of Strandja Memorial boxing tourney New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Indian women boxers Nitu (48kg) and Anamika (50kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 73rd Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, after clinching impressive opening-round wins.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-CHAHAR Hamstring injury rules Deepak Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20Is New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury.

SPO-CHESS-IND Praggnanandhaa follows up win over Carlsen with 2 more victories in Airthings Masters Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Continuing his good run, India's teen prodigy R Praggnanandhaa registered wins against fellow Grandmasters Andrey Esipenko and Alexandra Kosteniuk in rounds 10 and 12 of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-HUNDRED Mandhana, Jemimah among overseas players retained for 2022 Hundred London, Feb 22 (PTI) Indian stars Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were among the overseas players retained by their respective franchises for the 2022 edition of the women's Hundred.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-NZ-HALLIDAY-VIRUS NZ's Halliday ruled out of last ODI against India women due to close contact with COVID-19 case Queenstown, Feb 22 (PTI) New Zealand all-rounder Brooke Halliday was on Tuesday ruled out of the fifth and final women's ODI against India after being forced into quarantine due to her partner testing positive for COVID-19.

SPO-ARCHERY-PARA-WORLD-IND India eyes elusive medal at World Archery Para Championships Dubai, Feb 22 (PTI) India's top para-archers, including Tokyo Paralympics bronze medallist Harvinder Singh, will return to action at the World Archery Para Championships that begins here on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)