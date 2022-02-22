Left Menu

Soccer-Mourinho handed two-game touchline ban

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, a Serie A sports judge said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 22:20 IST
AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, a Serie A sports judge said on Tuesday. Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of Saturday's game at the Stadio Olimpico for remonstrating with referee Luca Pairetto, before kicking a ball into the stands.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said Mourinho "made serious allegations" against the referee, and entered the pitch "with a threatening attitude, blatantly disputing the refereeing decision". Mourinho made a telephone gesture towards Pairetto, which Italian media reported was in reference to his father Pierluigi, who was involved in the Italian match-fixing scandal of 2006.

The Portuguese coach, who left the stadium without stopping for post-match media duties following his side's draw, has also been fined 20,000 Euros ($23,000). Roma are eighth in Serie A after three straight draws. Mourinho will not be in the dugout for their trip to Spezia and the home match against Atalanta. ($1 = 0.8814 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

