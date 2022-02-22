Sports News Roundup: Flames tie team record with 10th straight win; Beijing closes curtain on 'closed loop' Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 Baylor wins in OT on James Akinjo's jumper

James Akinjo shrugged off a ragged game by nailing the deciding pullup jumper with 14 seconds left in overtime as short-handed No. 10 Baylor outlasted Oklahoma State 66-64 on Monday in Stillwater, Okla. Adam Flagler's 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining in regulation gave the Bears (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) a two-point lead, but Isaac Likekele responded with the tying layup for Oklahoma State with 42 seconds left. After a miss by Flagler, the Cowboys called a timeout to set up for a winning shot but could not get a good look, sending the game to overtime.

NHL roundup: Flames tie team record with 10th straight win

Elias Lindholm scored the tie-breaking goal with 47 seconds left and the Calgary Flames tied their franchise record with their 10th consecutive victory, a 3-1 win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon. Lindholm has scored a goal in eight straight games, which also ties a franchise record.

Soccer-Poland seeks clarity from FIFA over World Cup playoff v Russia

Poland's Football Association (PZPN) on Tuesday sought clarity from global soccer governing body FIFA on the national team's World Cup playoff against Russia in Moscow next month, after Russia ordered troops into breakaway regions of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin granted official recognition to two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine on Monday, triggering Western condemnation and fuelling fears of a military confrontation in the region.

Olympics-Beijing closes curtain on 'closed loop' Games

Beijing doused its Olympic flame on Sunday night, closing a Games that will be remembered for the extremes of its anti-COVID-19 measures and outrage over the doping scandal that enveloped 15-year-old Russian skating sensation Kamila Valieva. Chinese President Xi Jinping was on hand for the snowflake-themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium, where International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach described the Beijing Games as "truly exceptional" before declaring them closed.

UK's Johnson says it's 'inconceivable' that Russia hosts Champions League final

Russia should not be allowed to host soccer events such as the Champions League final after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Britain said that it would discuss the location of the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, with the relevant governing bodies.

Soccer-USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in a manner proposed by the players and approved by a district court.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to action with victory in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic belatedly began his 2022 campaign with a convincing 6-3 6-3 defeat of Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti at the Dubai Championships on Monday. The 34-year-old showed no sign of rust or mental baggage from the Australian Open visa saga that rocked the sports world, producing a polished display to ease into the second round, afterwards describing it as a "pleasant experience."

Motor racing-Champion Chadwick to race for Jenner team in 2022 W Series

Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick will drive for the Caitlyn Jenner-owned Jenner Racing team in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday. Briton Chadwick, the Inaugural W Series champion, successfully defended her title last year after the series did not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletics-American record-setter Hall sets sights on NYC Half, says U.S. poised to dominate in 2022

Fleet-footed Sara Hall returns to action at the New York City Half next month having claimed the United States half-marathon record last month ahead of what she sees as a banner year for American athletics. She set the U.S. record of 1:07:15 in Houston last month, beating Molly Huddle's previous best (2018) by 10 seconds, after finishing on the podium at the 2020 London Marathon and at the Chicago Marathon last year.

Soccer-Mourinho handed two-game touchline ban

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has been handed a two-game touchline ban after he was sent off during his side's 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona, a Serie A sports judge said on Tuesday. Mourinho was sent off in the final stages of Saturday's game at the Stadio Olimpico for remonstrating with referee Luca Pairetto, before kicking a ball into the stands.

