West Indies announce squad for first Test against England; Phillip receives maiden call-up

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel on Tuesday named the West Indies Men's squad for the first Test match against England, as well as the CWI President's XI squad for the four-day warm-up match.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 22-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 23:29 IST
West Indies players (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel on Tuesday named the West Indies Men's squad for the first Test match against England, as well as the CWI President's XI squad for the four-day warm-up match. The first Test will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from March 8-12, following the warm-up match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) from March 1-4.

In the West Indies Test squad, there is a maiden call-up for fast bowler Anderson Phillip and a recall for opener John Campbell. Both players were impressive in the first two rounds of the current West Indies Championship, with 25-year-old Phillip from Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, taking 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 per wicket, with best figures of 5-82 against Jamaica Scorpions and 28-year-old Campbell from Jamaica Scorpions hitting 213 runs at an average of 53.25, including 127 against Barbados Pride.

The West Indies squad will assemble in Antigua from February 25 for a training camp ahead of the Test Series. Shane Dowrich, the experienced wicketkeeper/batsman has been named as captain of the CWI President's XI with Raymon Reifer, the left-handed allrounder as the vice-captain.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, and Jayden Seales. CWI President's XI squad: Shane Dowrich (Captain), Raymon Reifer (Vice Captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, and Devon Thomas.

Test Series schedule (10am local time/9am Jamaica Time); March 1-4: CWI President's XI v England at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, March 8-12: 1st Apex Test, West Indies v England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, March 16-20: 2nd Apex Test, West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados, and March 24-28: 3rd Apex Test, West Indies v England at Grenada National Stadium, Grenada. (ANI)

