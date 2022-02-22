Ice hockey-IIHF bans Ukrainian player one year over racist gesture

The player who made a racist gesture toward a Black defenceman during a Ukrainian Hockey League game last year was issued a one-year suspension by the International Ice Hockey Federation's (IIHF) Disciplinary Board on Tuesday. The incident, which prompted an outcry over racism in the sport, occurred last September when HC Kremenchuk forward Andri Denyskin taunted opposing defenceman Jalen Smereck during a game when he mimed peeling and eating a banana.

The suspension will prevent Denyskin from participating in all IIHF-sanctioned events and international competition with the Ukrainian men's national team, including exhibition games. Denyskin was originally penalized with a game misconduct penalty and later received a 13-game suspension, which was the maximum penalty that could be imposed by the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

"Racist gestures, comments or actions have absolutely no place in the game of ice hockey, or anywhere, for that matter," IIHF President Luc Tardif said in a statement. "Denyskin's actions are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. While he has already served the suspension of thirteen games from his club team's league play, the Deciding Panel has determined that a further period of suspension is required."

The IIHF said Denyskin acknowledged during his hearing with the Deciding Panel that his actions were wrong and stated that he apologised personally to Smereck and repeatedly throughout the disciplinary processes. According to the IIHF, the length of time taken to reach a decision was due largely to the fact that an Ethics Board and Disciplinary Board had to be appointed following Council elections last September.

When reached by Reuters, Smereck, who has since left the Ukrainian Hockey League and now plays in Germany's top-tier professional league, said he did not have a comment on the suspension handed down to Denyskin. Born in Detroit, Smereck had a stint under an entry-level contract with the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes prior to joining HC Donbass in the Ukrainian Hockey League where he was the only American player in the eight-team league.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)