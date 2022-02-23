Cricket-West Indies call uncapped Phillip, Campbell for first England test

Left Menu

Uncapped players Anderson Phillip and John Campbell were included in the West Indies squad for the first test against England announced on Tuesday following their impressive performance in the domestic first-class competition. West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Uncapped players Anderson Phillip and John Campbell were included in the West Indies squad for the first test against England announced on Tuesday following their impressive performance in the domestic first-class competition. Fast bowler Phillip, who made his one-day international debut in March 2021, has received his maiden test call-up and could make his debut red-ball appearance if selected for the first test which starts on March 8 in Antigua.

Opener Campbell has also been recalled but Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Jeremy Solozano and Jomel Warrican were not included after being part of the squad that lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka in November-December. Shannon Gabriel is also ruled out because of a hamstring injury.

The Antigua test will be followed by contests in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28). The three-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. West Indies squad:

