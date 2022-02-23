Soccer-Villarreal hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League
Dusan Vlahovic scored the second-fastest goal ever for a Champions League debutant as his Juventus side were held to a 1-1 draw at Villarreal in a last-16 first-leg tie on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Serbian striker, who joined the Turin side from Fiorentina in January, needed only 33 seconds to net a perfect cross shot.
Juventus dominated the game but a mistake by their defence in the 66th minute gave Dani Parejo the chance to score the equaliser. Etienne Capoue spotted Parejo alone and unmarked behind defenders and sent a perfect pass over the top for the Spanish midfielder to tap into the net.
