Left Menu

Virat 'superhuman', Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and he labelled the former as "superhuman".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:57 IST
Virat 'superhuman', Dhoni has ice running through his veins: Shane Watson
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has compared the leadership styles of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and he labelled the former as "superhuman". Watson played under Virat at Royal Challengers Bangalore and under Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectation from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredible good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," Watson said on the 'ICC Review'. "MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take pressure out of a team environment, he trusts his players, he makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," he added.

Last week, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the Test captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down earlier this year as the leader in the longest format. "He is such a natural and easy leader. I watched him closely leading the Mumbai Indians and nothing seems to faze him. He goes about his work incredibly well, he has had experience leading teams as well, captaining a franchise like Mumbai in high-pressure situations. There is always high expectation from Mumbai in the IPL," said Watson.

"I love watching Rohit bat, he is an elegant batter and he brings that to his captaincy," he added. Rohit will lead the Test side for the first time in the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022