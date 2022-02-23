Left Menu

Didn't deserve to lose: SC East Bengal's Mario Rivera after Mumbai City FC loss

SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera feels dejected after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:20 IST
Didn't deserve to lose: SC East Bengal's Mario Rivera after Mumbai City FC loss
SC East Bengal team (Image: SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera feels dejected after his side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mumbai City FC at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Tuesday. Bipin Singh scored the only goal of the game early in the second half to seal the victory for the Islanders.

"When you lose only by one goal, it's very difficult for the result to be closer. But for me, yes, because we didn't deserve to lose the match. We had many opportunities to score. I think one or two penalties. It's very often," said Mario Rivera in a post-match press conference, as per the ISL website. "Antonio woke up with a little fever during the day, he was a little better and he wanted to play. He travelled with the team but when we reached the stadium he was much worse and he said that he cannot play so we changed," he added.

The head coach further said that the team has taken many positives for the clash against Mumbai City FC and will be looking forward to winning in the coming matches. "We have to keep doing the good things. Today, we did many good things and will try for the next matches. I think that the players are demonstrating that they can win against everyone and we will come back again to try again," said the head coach.

This result keeps the Kolkata-based team at the bottom of the ISL table while MCFC goes up the table to the fourth spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022