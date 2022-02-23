Left Menu

Ind vs SL: Feels good to play for Team India after two months, says Jadeja

Ahead of the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement about playing for the Indian team.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 10:34 IST
Ind vs SL: Feels good to play for Team India after two months, says Jadeja
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo/BCCI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed his excitement about playing for the Indian team. Jadeja was under rehabilitation after he sustained injuries in the Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur, in November 2021.

"Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 series and the Test series. I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India," said Jadeja in a video posted on BCCI TV. "I was keen to do my rehab properly and was working hard on my fitness at NCA. Today, I came here for my first practice session, it feels good," he added.

India and Sri Lanka will square off in three T20Is and two Tests, with the first match of the series to be played in Lucknow on Thursday. India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022