Soccer-Chinese Super League to return to home-and-away format: report

Soccer News reported on Wednesday that the Chinese Football Association had written to clubs playing in the sport's top three tiers to inform them about the the return to the pre-pandemic format. "The CFA intends to start the 2022 season of the Chinese Super League, Chinese League A and Chinese League B's regular home and away matches in April based on regular epidemic prevention and control," the letter, which was posted on Soccer News' social media account, said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 12:08 IST
The Chinese Super League will look to return to playing matches on a home-and-away format when the competition returns in April after two years blighted by the pandemic, according to Chinese media. Soccer News reported on Wednesday that the Chinese Football Association had written to clubs playing in the sport's top three tiers to inform them about the the return to the pre-pandemic format.

"The CFA intends to start the 2022 season of the Chinese Super League, Chinese League A and Chinese League B's regular home and away matches in April based on regular epidemic prevention and control," the letter, which was posted on Soccer News' social media account, said. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the Chinese Super League's last two seasons. Both were subject to lengthy delays before clubs were split into two groups for the opening phase of the competition and matches were played in centralised biosecure hubs.

Jiangsu Suning won the 2020 Chinese Super League in a playoff against Guangzhou Evergrande before folding several months later after owners Suning withdrew backing for the club. Shandong Taishan won the 2021 title along with the Chinese FA Cup, becoming the first club to win the double since Guangzhou Evergrande in 2016.

