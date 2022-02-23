Left Menu

Rublev beats Evans, Khachanov faces Djokovic in Dubai

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:00 IST
Andrey Rublev Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Second-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Dubai Championships, just two days after winning his ninth tour title.

The Russian, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final at the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday, next faces Soonwoo Kwan after the South Korean beat Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-2.

The seventh-ranked Rublev also won the doubles title in Marseille with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

''I arrived at the hotel may be at 2 a.m. today,'' Rublev said in his on-court interview Tuesday. ''I slept maybe six or seven hours. I was thinking that probably no chance for me to win, and here I am, I won my first round so I'm really happy. I cannot imagine a better start.'' Karen Khachanov will face top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the second round after the Russian beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5.

On Monday, Djokovic won his first match of the year when he beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3. The top-ranked Serb couldn't defend his Australian Open title last month because he was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner outlasted Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 and will next face Andy Murray.

American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald topped seventh-seeded Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.

