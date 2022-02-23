Left Menu

Ind vs SL: Hasaranga to miss T20I series after testing positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after testing positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-02-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 13:18 IST
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the upcoming T20I series against India after testing positive for COVID-19. "Wanindu Hasaranga, who was in isolation after contracting COVID-19, has once again, returned a positive result when a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) was conducted on the player yesterday (February 22). A PCR test too confirmed the result," SLC said in an official statement.

"He was first found to be positive during a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on February 15, 2022. The player was transferred to Melbourne from Canberra and will remain in isolation until he returns a negative PCR Test Report," it added. Earlier, Hasaranga had tested positive for COVID-19 midway during the Australia series and he had to miss the last few T20Is.

Sri Lanka suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia and the side was let down by batting time and again. Skipper Dasun Shanaka would hope that the batting side gets its act together and is able to give a fight to Team India. Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (subject to ministerial approval). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

