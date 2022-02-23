Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev makes winning start in quest for top rank, Nadal sails through; ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner advances, will face Andy Murray in Dubai and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev makes winning start in quest for top rank, Nadal sails through

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Benoit Paire of France 6-3 6-4 in the first round of the Abierto Mexicano tournament in Acapulco on Tuesday to get his quest for the world number one ranking off to a winning start. World number two Medvedev is looking to ascend to the top ranking for the first time by displacing Serbian Novak Djokovic, who is competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner advances, will face Andy Murray in Dubai

Jannik Sinner saved three match points and came from behind to topple Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. Sinner was down a set and faced three match points at 6-3 in the second set tiebreaker before he rattled off five straight points to win the set and even the match against the Spaniard.

Golf-Mickelson apologizes for 'reckless' comments on Saudi-backed league

Phil Mickelson apologized on Tuesday for comments he made about the proposed Saudi-backed Super Golf League that set off a firestorm of controversy and said he planned to take "time away" from the sport. In a November interview that was published on the firepitcollective.com last weekend, Mickelson criticized the government of Saudi Arabia for its "horrible record" on human rights, which he said included the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the execution of gay people.

Top 25 roundup: No. 21 UConn slips past No. 8 Villanova

R.J. Cole canned a runner with 5.9 seconds left Tuesday night as No. 21 UConn rallied from a four-point deficit in the last 30 seconds to beat No. 8 Villanova 71-69 in Hartford, Conn. After the Huskies (20-7, 11-5 Big East) forced a turnover, Cole drove on Brandon Slater, gained the lane and sank a short shot as the sellout crowd at XL Center went wild. Cole then drew an offensive foul on Collin Gillespie's drive to the basket with 1.1 seconds remaining.

UK's Johnson says it's 'inconceivable' that Russia hosts Champions League final

Russia should not be allowed to host soccer events such as the Champions League final after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. Britain said that it would discuss the location of the Champions League final, which is scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in May, with the relevant governing bodies.

NBC draws lowest Olympic ratings with Beijing games

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing attracted the smallest prime-time audience since NBC Universal began broadcasting the games, according to viewership figures released by the network, amid a period of changing TV viewing habits. NBC said its nightly coverage of the Beijing games attracted an average of 11.4 million prime time viewers, a 42% drop from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, which brought a total average audience of 19.8 million viewers.

Soccer-USWNT players and U.S. Soccer settle equal pay dispute

The U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT) and governing body U.S. Soccer said on Tuesday they have agreed to resolve a years-long dispute over equal pay on what the players described as a landmark day for the sport. The settlement will see $22 million distributed in a manner proposed by the players and approved by a district court.

Tennis-Emotional discipline helps Rublev start strong in Dubai

Andrey Rublev was afraid he would suffer an early exit at the Dubai Championships after arriving late at the tournament but the Russian said keeping his emotions in control helped him seal an unexpected victory over Britain's Daniel Evans on Tuesday. Rublev converted his seventh match point to defeat Evans 6-4 7-5 in the first round in Dubai, two days after he won the singles and doubles titles in Marseille.

NHL roundup: Zdeno Chara hits milestone in Isles' win

Zach Parise scored twice as the visiting Islanders cruised to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on a milestone night for New York defenseman Zdeno Chara. Brock Nelson, Parise, Kyle Palmieri, and Casey Cizikas all scored in the first two periods for the Islanders, who won for just the second time in six games. New York goalie Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.

Tennis-Raducanu retires with hip injury in final set of Guadalajara opener

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire with a left hip injury in the deciding set of her opening match against Australia's Daria Saville on Tuesday in the WTA 250 tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 19-year-old from Britain was playing her first match since last month's painful exit in the second round of the Australian Open when a blistered racket hand contributed to a three-set defeat by Danka Kovinic.

