Tennis-Zverev withdrawn from Acapulco for 'unsportsmanlike conduct' -ATP

Germany's Alexander Zverev was withdrawn from the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, for "unsportsmanlike conduct" after his doubles match, the men's tour said on Wednesday.

Zverev, partnering Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo, came perilously close to hitting an umpire when he repeatedly assaulted the umpire's chair with his racquet after a 6-2 4-6 (10-6) defeat to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)