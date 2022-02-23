Left Menu

GMR group acquires Dubai franchise in UAE T20 League

The standing of this League, across the cricketing world, is vitally important to us, and we have aligned ourselves with partners that share the same values toward the game holding its spirit, integrity and longevity to the highest regard. The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament established in 2020.

Indian-based infrastructure company GMR Group, which co-owns IPL team Delhi Capitals, has acquired the rights to own and operate the Dubai franchise in the UAE T20 League.

The upcoming edition of the six-team league remains on track to be played later this year.

GM Rao, the group chairman at GMR, said, ''UAE continues to impress with its progressive, positive mind-set toward sport and the business of sport, and we believe these traits align well with our group strategy to support sports from grass-roots through to international level while being effective in engaging with the community. ''Our group is convinced that UAE T20 League proposed structure and plans will leverage these unique traits of UAE.'' He added, ''Our team has 14 seasons' experience in managing the franchise process, through our Delhi Capitals team's involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and we will integrate the same elements of these processes into UAE T20 League and help establish it as a premier and an integral part of the global cricket ecosystem.'' Khalid Al Zarooni, vice chairman at Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said, ''UAE T20 League considers itself very fortunate to have engaged in a series of very meaningful discussions with various potential stakeholders interested in investing in our League. ''These discussions have proven very rewarding culminating in us being extremely honoured to welcome GMR Group as our partner. ''The standing of this League, across the cricketing world, is vitally important to us, and we have aligned ourselves with partners that share the same values toward the game; holding its spirit, integrity and longevity to the highest regard.'' The UAE T20 League is a professional franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament established in 2020.

